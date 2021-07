Linford Christie says Dina Asher-Smith was Britain’s best athletics medal hope

Dina Asher-Smith was Britain’s best athletics medal hope, former British sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie has said.The 25-year-old was tipped to become the first British woman to take an individual sprint medal since Dorothy Hyman in 1960.

But she failed to reach the 100m final in Tokyo after finishing third in her semi-final and later said she tore her hamstring five weeks ago.

She has also pulled out of the 200m next week but will compete in the 4x100m relay.