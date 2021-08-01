Afghan forces' airstrike bombs Taliban hideouts, video tweeted by Defence Ministry | Oneindia News

A hideout used by Taliban insurgents is seen being destroyed in an airstrike by defence forces in a video released by the Afghanistan government on Twitter; Centre has decided to demarcate boundaries of the Northeastern states through satellite imaging to settle inter-state border disputes; Today, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that more than 13 crore Covid-19 vaccines were administered in India in July; Today, PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

