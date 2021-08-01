Ocasio-Cortez: House needs to come back and extend eviction freeze

On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Democratic Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York criticizes members of her own party for leaving town without extending the CDC’s eviction moratorium.
On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Democratic Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York criticizes members of her own party for leaving town without extending the CDC’s eviction moratorium.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tells CNN’s Jake Tapper the House should reconvene to help extend the recently-expired..