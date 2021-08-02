Max Whitlock on 'surreal moment' after pommel horse gold
Max Whitlock speaks after the successful defence of his Olympic pommel horse title in Japan.Qualifying fifth out of the eight finalists, he defied the nerves by delivering once again, cramming five years of gruelling training sessions into a mere 90 seconds, which confirmed his status as one of the country’s greatest gymnasts.