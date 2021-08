Olympic athletes share gold medal: When and how is it possible? | Oneindia News

Two Olympic athletes who are long time friends and rivals decided to share their gold medal as both men failed the tie breaker.

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy chose to share the gold medal in the high jump competition.

Here is what happened.

#GoldMedal #HighJumping #SportsmanSpirit