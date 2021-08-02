Dow Analyst Moves: BA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing is the #14 analyst pick.

Boeing Co.

Also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #209 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Boeing is showing a gain of 5.9%.