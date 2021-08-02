Big-hearted mom adopts 6 kids with FASD, goes viral for rigorous 5 a.m. routine

A mom of 10 is going viral for her stunning 5 a.m.

Routine — and for her beautiful family's inspiring story.Mom and TikToker Alicia Dougherty (@doughertydozen) gained over 18 million views and 42,000 comments when she posted a time-lapse video of her everyday morning routine.In the now-viral video, we see Alicia prepping her kids for the day, starting with medication, then moving right along to 10 customized packed lunches, followed by 10 well-rounded breakfasts.In the now-viral video, we see Alicia prepping her kids for the day, starting with medication, then moving right along to 10 customized packed lunches, followed by 10 well-rounded breakfasts.the "Dougherty Dozen" came together through fostering and adoption.six of their ten children were born with FASD, or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.thanks to families like the Doughertys, children with FASD are finding the loving and structured homes they need and deserve.Many positive and loving comments came pouring in."Ma’am I have two kids and don’t have it together like this.

I salute you mama," lauded a user."You have to be a special person to do this, it’s not easy and it takes a ton of empathy and patience.

Good job mom.

Sending love to you and your fam!" wrote another person