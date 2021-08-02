Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing mom in front of her kids, St. Pete police say

Authorities in St.
Pete are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they say shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her two young children on Saturday.
Police said he is also linked to several open homicide investigations.
Authorities in St.
Pete are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they say shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her two young children on Saturday.
Police said he is also linked to several open homicide investigations.
Authorities in St. Pete are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man named Benjamin "Bambi" Williams they said shot and killed a..