Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing mom in front of her kids, St. Pete police say
Authorities in St.

Pete are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they say shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her two young children on Saturday.

Police said he is also linked to several open homicide investigations.