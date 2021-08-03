New York City Councilman 'Baffled' By Mayor's Hesitance To Mandate Masks

More than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out in New York City.
But it's still not enough, and more local lawmakers say Mayor de Blasio is making a mistake, CBS2's Jessica Layton reported.
More than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out in New York City.
But it's still not enough, and more local lawmakers say Mayor de Blasio is making a mistake, CBS2's Jessica Layton reported.
The University at Buffalo will require all students, employees and visitors wear masks while inside campus buildings, regardless of..
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said workers in New York City's airports and public transit system will have to get vaccinated or face weekly..