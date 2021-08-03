New York City Councilman 'Baffled' By Mayor's Hesitance To Mandate Masks
More than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out in New York City.

But it's still not enough, and more local lawmakers say Mayor de Blasio is making a mistake, CBS2's Jessica Layton reported.