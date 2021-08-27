Decision To Not Require COVID Vaccines Or Masks For Fans At US Open Draws Criticism

The U.S. Open gets started next week, and despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the tournament will not require vaccines or masks.
CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Masks will not be required when the US Open tennis tournament gets underway next week in Flushing Meadows, Queens.
