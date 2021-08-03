Yankees' Cole Tests Positive For COVID As Cases Soar

There's a push for more vaccinations, testing and public health measures as national coronavirus cases exceed the peak reached in the summer of 2020.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest details.
There's a push for more vaccinations, testing and public health measures as national coronavirus cases exceed the peak reached in the summer of 2020.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest details.
The Yankees ace will miss Tuesday night's start against Baltimore.
The Yankees have had two separate COVID outbreaks this season