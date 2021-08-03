Coronavirus in numbers: 21,691 more cases confirmed in UK

The Government said a further 138 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, the highest reported daily figure since March 17, bringing the UK total to 129,881.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 21,691 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.