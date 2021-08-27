COVID-19 Pandemic in Florida Is the Worst It Has Ever Been

Data revealed that FL reported a daily average of 227 coronavirus-related deaths this past week.

The number currently represents the most daily deaths in any U.S. state by far.

New daily cases hit a high of 23,314 over the weekend.

Which is 30 percent higher than the state's peak from January of this year.

Florida medical professionals describe feeling the strain of the pandemic.

We are exhausted.

Our patience and resources are running low, Dr. Rupesh Dharia, Internal Medicine Specialist, via 'The New York Times'.

Those who are fully vaccinated in the state make up 52 percent of the overall population.

But in some counties, the vaccination rate is as low as 30 percent.

Doctors say that the unvaccinated account for 90 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

We’ve had more patients this time around that have passed away at a younger age with very few if any medical problems. , Dr. Chirag Patel, UF Health Jacksonville, via 'The New York Times'.

They simply come in with COVID, and they don’t make it out of the hospital, Dr. Chirag Patel, UF Health Jacksonville, via 'The New York Times'.

Americans continue to be reluctant to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s just such a senseless and preventable way of ultimately dying, Dr. Chirag Patel, UF Health Jacksonville, via 'The New York Times'