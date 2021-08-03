Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record
Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic just as the state once again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.https://cbsloc.al/3frEeTp