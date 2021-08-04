DUEL TO THE DEATH Movie Clip - Shaolin Monk vs Giant Ninja

DUEL TO THE DEATH Movie Clip - Shaolin Monk vs Giant Ninja - Plot synopsis: Every ten years, a duel is held between the finest Japanese and Chinese martial artists to determine whose Swordsmanship is superior.

During the Ming Dynasty, as the next duel approaches, the chosen candidates are caught in the middle of a battle between Ninjas and Shaolin monks.

Only a Duel to the Death will settle the countries’ conflicts and stop the bloodshed.

Known for his classic film, A Chinese Ghost Story, as well as for directing Tsui Hark’s the Swordsman saga, this debut feature from director Ching Siu-tung is filled with dazzling visuals and astonishing martial arts choreography (also by Ching Siu-tung, who would later choreograph the action sequences for Zhang Yimou’s acclaimed wuxia triptych; Hero, House of Flying Daggers, and Curse of the Golden Flower), Duel to the Death comes to Blu-Ray for the first time in the UK from a brand new 2K restoration.