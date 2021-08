MP bridge swept away in flood fury | Villagers rescued by Army chopper | Oneindia News

In a shocking video, a bridge can be seen swept away due to the force of water released from a dam nearby.

Later, as the waters started gushing out of the dam, this terrifying sight was caught as the bridge connecting Datia to Ratangarh temple snapped and the section fell into the river and was swept away with it.

