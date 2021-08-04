The Forever Room Movie

The Forever Room Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Claire has a problem.

She wakes one day to find herself chained in a basement.

Her horror is amplified when she discovers that her captor is her own mother!

Helen assures Claire that the situation is necessary and “for her own good.” They battle over the young woman’s freedom, Claire desperate to regain it, and Helen to keep her daughter under control.

And to add to Claire’s terror, in the days and nights to follow she is beset by strange apparitions and frightening experiences, finding herself precariously balanced on a razor’s edge between reality and insanity, and ultimately forced to face a dark truth.

Available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Cable and Satellite On Demand on August 24th, 2021!