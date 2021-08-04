Ryan Reynolds attends world premiere of new movie Free Guy alongside wife Blake Lively

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds attends the world premiere of his new movie, Free Guy, in New York City.
He was accompanied by his wife Blake Lively and spoke about how the new film should not be characterised as "a video game movie".
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make a perfect pair as always! The couple was in attendance for the premiere of Ryan‘s new movie..