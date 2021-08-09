Jodie Comer praises ‘wonderful’ Free Guy co-star Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer has praised her “wonderful” Free Guy co-star Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of the film in London.The Liverpool-born actress, 28, appears in the sci-fi comedy about a video game world as Millie, also known as Molotov Girl, while Hollywood actor Reynolds plays a bank teller who realises he is in a simulation.