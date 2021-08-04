Real estate is booming in Mauritius

The real estate market is on the rise in Mauritius thanks to a combination of foreign direct investment and local visionaries who are making their mark on the island’s city and seaside landscapes.
The real estate market is on the rise in Mauritius thanks to a combination of foreign direct investment and local visionaries who are making their mark on the island’s city and seaside landscapes.
There’s a real estate boom happening in this small African nation, as local visionaries are making their mark on city landscapes..