Cross-Screen Metrics Are Evolving With Ad Targeting: Roku’s Louqman Parampath & GroupM’s Matt Sweeney

Cross-screen measurement of advertising has become a bigger priority for marketers as they seek to understand how consumers have changed their viewing habits among a wider group of devices.

The growth in streaming video has not only made the media landscape more fragmented, but it also has provided another source of data about consumers.

“If you go to more performance-savvy advertisers and performance-savvy customers, the questions are about understanding cross-screen exposures to business outcomes or KPIs that the marketer may need,” Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management – advertising, at streaming-device maker Roku, said in this conversation presented by Beet.TV.

Speaking to Matt Sweeney, chief investment officer at WPP-owned media agency GroupM, Parampath described the current condition of cross-screen measurement and the challenges of combining data sets from different sources.

“Most measurement partners don’t have all of these data assets and identity graph capabilities, and a methodology all buttoned up for a complete solution,” he said.

“It is going to be an evolutionary improvement on how we measure, how we improve our capabilities – and how the ecosystem itself works with each other.

These are different datasets, often not controlled by a single party.” Strategic Alliance With Nielsen Roku in March formed a strategic alliance with TV ratings company Nielsen aimed at improving media measurement and video advertising.

Roku agreed to buy Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business that includes its video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies.

The partnership included a plan to integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and advance the Nielsen One cross-media measurement solution.

“It’s a step forward for traditional TV, and opens up new ad opportunities for other programmers/sell-side, but it also opens up all the data, targeting and measurement capabilities that marketers/buy-side has historically wanted,” Parampath said.

“We can bring these addressable TV exposures into this cross-screen measurement solution.” This video is part of the Global Forum on Responsible Media produced by Beet.TV, GroupM with the 4A’s.

