Brad Makes Smoked Whitefish In Montana

It’s the 90th episode of It's Alive with Brad Leone and our guy is still on location in Montana spending quality time with ManEater’s Steve Rinella.

As loyal viewers will recall, the gentlemen hauled in a fine catch of whitefish on the Yellowstone River in our previous episode - and now it’s time to hit the kitchen.

We're brining, we're smoking, we're stewing, we're making dips and tomato bakes.

This Montana trip is shaping up to finish on a high note.