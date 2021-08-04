DA's Across New York State Ask Attorney General For Her Report

Federal, state and local officials are calling for Gov.
Andrew Cuomo to resign or be removed from office after an investigation by New York’s attorney general found he sexually harassed several women.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
A majority of local state lawmakers believe he should be impeached.
