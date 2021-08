One last day in the 90s before a cool down this weekend.

{STORMTRACKER WEATHER STARTSNOW}{TODAY: TEMPERATURES WILL BEYWANHERE FROM THE LOW TO MID90’S.

WINDS OUT OF THESOUTHWEST AT 5-10 MPH BUTPICKING UP TO 10-15 MPH WITHGUSTS TO 25 MPH LATER IN THEAFTERNOON.

WE WILL INCREASINECLOUD COVER AS WE HEAD TOWDSARTHE AFTERNOON AND THERE WILLBE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSDURING THE EVENING AOVERNIGHT HOURS PRIMARILY INSOUTHWESTERN MONTANA.

WINDSCOULD GUST HIGHER DURING THISTIME.

SOME STORMS MAY BESEVERE.}{TONIGHT: IT WILL BE A LITTLECOOLER TONIGHT WITH LOWSRANGING FROMIT’S_AND STILL TO COME ON MONTANATHIS MORNING...MAN’S BESTFRIEND IS USING A STRONG SENSEOF SMELL TTRO ACK DOWN ABUZ...WE’LL EXPLAIN, NEXT.{FROM MTN NEWS YOU’RE WATCHINGMONTANA THIS MORNIN}BEES ARE A CRUCIAL PART TOKEEPING OUR ENVIROENNMT INBALANCE.WITHOUT THEM, BILLIONSOF DOLLARS IN CROPS COULD BELOST AND MANY SPECIESPLANTS COULD BECOMEEXTINCT.BUT IN JUST THE LASTFEW YEARS, ONE THIRD OF THEBEE POPULATION IN THE U.S. HASSHARPLY DECLINED.MANYSCIENTISTS ARE WORKING TOFIGURE OUT HOW TO PRESERVETHESE PRICELESS POLLINATORS.ALEXA LIACKO SHOWS US HOW A DOGCOULD BE THE ANSWER.{PKG FULL=INQUISITIVEMUSIC/NATSC0067 AND C0068:DARWIN RACING THROUGHSCREENC0004 SNUFFLING AROUNDIN TREESC0016 :35 JACQUELINE:"DARWIN SEARCH!"HE MAY NOTHAVE A P-H-DC0005DARWINSHAKING EARSBUT BEHIND THESEFOUR PAWS IS A DEDICATEDSCIENTIST.C0007:04 HE’S HAVINGTHE BEST TIME OF HIS LIFE.ANDIF YOU CAN GET H TO SITSTILLYOU’LL LEARN:JACQUELINESTAAB POINTING TO DARWIN NEXTTO HER00:01:30 THIS ISAMERICA’S FIRST CONSERVATIONDETECTION DOG: DARWIN, THE BEEDOG!

00:01:35 HE IS THE ONLYDOG IN AMERICA THATSPECIALIZES IN FINDINGBUMBLEBEENESTS.EVYDERAYDARWIN SUITSUP,NATS: GOGGLESNATS VELCROANDHE AND HIS OWNER--RESEARCHERJACQUELINE STAAB--LOOK FORUNDERGROUND BEE NESTS IN THEMOUNTAINS OF COLORADO.NATSDARWIN AND JACQULINE00:10:46THERE IS NOTHING LIKE ANALPINE MEADOW IN THE MIDDLE OFTHE SUMMER JUST COVERED INWILDFLOWERS.

00:10:56 THISPLACE IS JUST A DREAM TOWORK.HER BEAUTIFUL OFFICEABUZZ WITH INFORMATION ONLYDARWIN CANUNCOVER.JACQUELINE00:03:48 NOTA LOT IS KNOWN ABOUT BUMBLEBEENESTING BECAUSE THEY’RE SOHARD TO FIND.

AND BASICALLY,THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN FIND ANEXACT LOCATION OF A BUMBLEBEENEST IS LIKE JUST LIKESERENDIPITOUSLY STUMBLING UPONONE OR DETECTION DOGS, WHICHIS WHY HE’S SOIMPOANT.RTRWIN SNIFFS OUTTHE MATERIAL THE NESTS AREMADE OFGIVING HIS SIGNATURE"POINT" WHEN HE’S FOUND HISTARGET.NATS: GOOD YBODARWIN!HE’S FETCHING DATAJACQUELINE AND HER TEAM FROMAPPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITYIN NORTH CAROLINA NEVERDREAMED THEY COULD FIND:NATSBUZZINGINCLUDING A BRAND-NEWSPECIES OF BUMBLEBEE00:06:00BOMAS INCOGNITOS, YOU CAN LOOKIT UP!00:06:21 WE DID SOMEGENOME SEQUENCING AND FOUNDOUT THAT IT WAS A DIFFERENTSPECIES.THE NESTS DARWIN FINDS