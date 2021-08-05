S&P 500 Movers: CI, HBI

In early trading on Thursday, shares of HanesBrands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%.
Year to date, HanesBrands Inc registers a 37.7% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cigna, trading down 12.4%.
Cigna is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Cardinal Health, trading down 10.4%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 5.7% on the day.
