Her long-time dream of having a sandwich shop is now a reality in North Tonawanda

Ever since she was a little girl working in her mother's restaurant, Lorelei Chase had held onto the dream of having her own sandwich shop.

CHAOS CREATED BY THIS PANDEMIC-- AND THE DREAM COME TRUE FORONE WOMAN HERE AT HOME.

ACROSSTHE COUNTRY LAST YEAR - "ONE-HUNDRED-TEN- THOUSAND"RESTAURANTS SHUT DOWN....ERASING TWO AND A HALF MILLIONJOBS.

BUT MANY NEW RESTAURANTSHAVE ALSO OPENED UP DURINGTHESE DIFFICULT TIMES.

AS OURMAN MIKE RANDALL SHOWS US -- ANORTH TONAWANDA WOMAN TOOKTIME DURING THE PANDEMIC -- TOCREATE HER DREAM SANDWHICHSHOPSOME PEOPLE MAY SEE JUSTANOTHER RESTAURANT... "I LOVETO FEED PEOPLE-IT MAKES MEHAPPY" TO LORELEI CHASE...THISSPARKLING NEW SANDWICH SHOP ISA DREAM COME TRUE.

"IT WAS MYDREAM BEFORE COVID STARTED SOI JUST DID'T GIVE UP ONCE ITSTARTED." SHE NAMED THE PLACEAUNT ENOS...COUTESY OF HERNEPHEW "WHEN HE WAS A BABY ITRIED TO GET HIM TO SAY AUNTLORI...BUT HE COULDN'T-ALL HECOULD SAY WAS ENOS.." HERDREAM WAS ON THE BACK BURNERFOR SOME TIME...BECAUSE WASHELPING HER HUSBAND RON WITHHIS BUSINESS ...BUFFALO KEYAND LOCK... ""SHE GAVE UP HERDREAM THIRTY YEARS AGO TO COMEAND BE HERE IN THIS LOCKSMITHSHOP" RON'S PLACE-NOT JUST AKEY & LOCK STORE-IT'S ALSO AMUSEUM- FEATURING THOUSANDS OFOLD LOCKS... "I THINK IT'SSEVENTY THOUSAND PEIECS NOW."BY THE WAY....LORELEI'S AUNTENO'S IT RIGHT NEXT STORE TOBUFFALO LOCK AND KEY... "WHENTHE LOCKSMITH SHOP GOT TOWHERE WE HAD SOME EXTRA MONEYTO DO SOME THINGS- WE DECIDEDTO BUILD HER A RESTAURANT ANDFULFILL HER DREAM." AUNT ENOSMENU INCLUDES ALL KINDS OFSANWICHES... NAT SOT THERE'SEVEN ONE CALLED THELOXSMITH...}"LORELEI STILLHAS TO RUN NEXT DOOR TO HELPAT THE KEY SHOP- BUT SHE SAYSTHAT'S ALRIGHT- BECAUSESOMETIMES RON WILL COME OVERHERE AND HELPS HER OUT."TOGETHER-THEY HAVE CREATEDKIND OF A ONE- TANK GET-A-WAYHERE IN NT.

STOP BY AND CHECKOUT RON'S LOCK COLLECTION ANDTHEN POP OVER TO AUNT ENOS FORA SANDWICH... "I'M HAPPY HERE-NOT ONE DAY HAVE I WOKEN UPAND SAID OH, I GOTTA GO DOTHAT, I'M LIKE-I'M SO EXCITEDI CAN'T WAIT TO GET OUT HERE."THE MAYOR ART PAPPAS STOPPEDBY FOR THE GRAND OPENING ANDRIBBON CUTTING... "IT'S PEOPLELIKE YOU THAT PUT YOUR HEARTAND SOULD INTO YOURBUSINESSES" IT'S GREAT TO BERECOGNIZED BY THE MAYOR...ANDTO HAVE YOUR HUSBANDSSUPPORT...BUT THE BEST PART OFTHIS STORY IS THAT LORELEICHASE HAD HER DREAM COMETRUE... "AN SO YOUR DREAMSBECOME THE DREAMS OF ALL OF USIN NORTH TONWANDA" MIKERANDALL 7EWNANOTHER SUMMER TRADITION ISBACK.

