Another Trump Capitol Rally?

An ex-Donald Trump campaign official announced a “huge” protest at the Capitol in Washington on Sept.
18 and teased a lineup of “high-profile” speakers.
An ex-Donald Trump campaign official announced a “huge” protest at the Capitol in Washington on Sept.
18 and teased a lineup of “high-profile” speakers.
Alabama congressman Mo Brooks said he wore body armor to the January 6 Trump rally and was tipped off to risks. Veuer’s Elizabeth..
Former US president Donald Trump returned to the rally stage on Saturday with his first campaign-style event since leaving the..
A bipartisan U.S. Senate report said Capitol Police did not take seriously warnings of potential violence ahead of the deadly riot..