Western New York employers consider permanent work from home policy

KeyBank is one of the few companies to offer a hybrid working model for some positions pre-pandemic.

A RECORD AMOUNT OF PEOPLE --QUITTING THEIR JOBS... FOURMILLION IN APRIL ALONE.TONIGHT - REPORTER ALI TOUHEY- SPEAKS WITH SOME OF WESTERNNEW YORK'S LARGEST EMPLOYERS-- ABOUT HOW THEY'READAPTING... AND ATTRACTING NEWWORKERS.NAT POP IT'S BEEN BEFORE THEPANDEMIC.

IT'S SOMEWHAT RAREIN THE LOCAL JOB MARKETBANK ONE OF THE FEW COMPANIESTO OFFER A HYBRID WORKINGMODEL FOR SOME POSITIONS PREPANDEMIC.

SOT :12 WE KEEP THELINES OF COMMUNICATION OPEN,WORK BEST FOR OUR CLIENTS.

SOT:04 IT'S EASIER TO ATTRACTTALENT WHEN YOU'RE ALLOWINTHAT OPPORTUNITY, RIGHT?

MORECOMMONSSHISHIFTSHIFT ISHIFT INSHIFT IN THSHIFT IN THATSHIFT IN THAT 9SHIFT IN THAT 9 TSHIFT IN THAT 9 TOSHIFT IN THAT 9 TO 5IN AN OFFICE MENTALITY.COMPANIES LIKE M&T BANK FOREXAMPLE ARE AMONG THOSE THATBEGAN OFFERING A HYBRID WORKMODEL WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT.AND THAT WORK FROM HOMEFLEXIBILITY FOR SOME POSITIONSAPPEARS TO BE A SELLING POINTAS THE COMPANY LOOKS TOATTRACT NEW TALENT& M&T TALENTACQUISITION DIRECTOR CINDYWARKENTINSOURCING DIFFERENT CANDIDATESFOR OUR DIFFERENT OPENINGS,THEY DEFINITELY WANT THATOPPORTUNITY TO HAVEFLEXIBILITY IN THEIR WORK.

SO,I DEFINITELY THINK IT'S GOINGTO BE A PERK THAT MOSTCOMPANIES ARE GOING TO HAVE TOLOOK AT PROVIDING, AS WELL.ALI STAND WARKENTIN SAYSRETURNING TO THE OFFICEREMAINS VOLUNTARY FOR M&TEMPLOYEES.

THEY ARECONSIDERING A PERMANENT HYBRIDSTRUCTURE MOVING FORWARD.

NATPOP IT'S REALLY FORCING ACULTURAL CHANGE.

TONY OGOREKIS THE FOUNDER AND PRESIDENTOF OGOREK WEALTH MANAGEMENT.HE TELLS ME HE'S NOT SURPRISEDTO SEE MAJOR EMPLOYERSCONSIDERING MORE WORKFLEXIBILITY FOR ITS EMPLOYEES.SOT :11 WE'VE HAD SORT OF ANOUTMODED APPROACH TO WORK ANDTHAT WAS WE MEASURED WORK BYTHE TIME THAT I COULD IMPRISONYOU.

HIGHMARK BLUE CROSS BLUESHIELD OF WESTERN NEW YORK ISANOTHER EMPLOYER THAT APPEARSTO BE SHIFTING TO A HYBRIDWORK MODEL FOR SOME POSITIONS.A REP FOR THE COMPANY TELLS ME95 PERCENT OF THE WORKFORCEREMAINS REMOTE.

IT PLANS TOFINALIZE WORK OPTIONS INSEPTEMBER.

"AT THAT TIME, WEWILL SEE A MORE FLEXIBLE WORKPOLICY WITH MANY OF OUREMPLOYEES WORKING IN HYBRIDWORK MODELS FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN OUR COMPANY'S HISTORY." ASPOKESWOMAN SAID IN ASTATEMENT.

TIME WILL TELL IFWORK LOCATION FLEXIBILITYBECOMES THE NEW NORMAL INCOMPATIBLE INDUSTRIES.

INBUFFALO, ALI TOUHEY, 7EWN.THE PANDEMIC PUT A LOT OFRESTRICTIONS ON BARBERSHOPS....BUT ONE BARBER ISFINDING A UNIQUE WAY TO REACHHIS CUSTOMERS.

OUR MAN MIKERANDALL HAS THE