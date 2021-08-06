Kim Kardashian and Kids Attend Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Event

Kim Kardashian and Kids Attend Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Event.

Kim Kardashian and Kids Attend Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Event.

Kim Kardashian and Kids Attend Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Event.

Kardashian and her four kids shared with West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Were back in Atlanta on Aug.

5 in anticipation of the release of 'Donda.'.

Were back in Atlanta on Aug.

5 in anticipation of the release of 'Donda.'.

'Donda' was previously expected to drop on July 23 following West's first listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

'Donda' was previously expected to drop on July 23 following West's first listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Instead, he's been living in the stadium ever since, determined to complete the album.

Thursday's listening event ended with West "levitating" into the air via a wire apparatus.

The album is expected to be released on Aug.

6.

According to TMZ, sources say Kim and the kids' attendance is only a testament to the strong family support that remains.

Kardashian and West are still going through with their divorce