Allyson Felix Claims 10th Olympic Medal, Wins Bronze in 400 Meter

Felix is the second American athlete to win 10 Olympic medals for track and field.

In addition to the bronze she won on Aug.

6 for the 400 meter dash, .

Felix has also won six gold medals and three silver medals.

She is the most-decorated woman to compete for the U.S. in track and field in the history of the Games.

Though no stranger to the Olympic stage, Felix described this win as "different.".

It's hard to describe because I feel like all the other ones, I was really just so focused on the performance.

, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

And this one, it's just so much bigger than that, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

That's all I can kind of explain it as – I was out there running, but I felt like I was a representation for so much more than just trying to get down the track, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

Felix is also a mother.

She said she spoke with her three-year-old daughter on FaceTime after the win.

I'm surprised that she was awake.

She should've been asleep.

But we'll deal with that later, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

Felix cited her daughter as a tremendous motivation for making it to this year's Olympics when it seemed unlikely that she would compete.

I can't wait to tell her the stories, and how she's been my driving force, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

Nobody thought I was going to be here.

Nobody thought I was going to be in the final, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'.

I'm a fighter.

The last couple years, it's what I've done.

I knew I just needed a chance, Allyson Felix, Olympic Athlete, via 'USA Today'