Woman enrages stepfather with ‘difficult’ post-marriage decision: ‘[It] deeply upset him’

A woman's stepfather is mad that shedoesn't see him as her real dad.

She explained theongoing feud on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."I got married recently, and I kept my last name.When my stepdad realized I had kept my name,he went through a bit of a weird phase”.“He confronted me about why I didn't changemy last name.

My dad died before I was born.He never got to meet me.

But he did name me,and I actually have his middle name”.“My mom remarried when I was nine.

My stepdadcame into my life the same year they got married”.“I never felt like I was missing out on adad.

I heard so much about mine, had so manyphotos and videos of him, it felt like I knew him”.She tried to explain to her stepdadthat he shouldn't take it personally,but he persisted anyway."He told me he was more my dad thanmy dad was ... [I said] while he may wantthat to be true, for me that isn't true”.“He told me to grow the f*** up and acceptthe fact he's my real dad, not my 'sperm donor.'I told him to get the f*** out of my house”.Reddit users thought she had a right to keepher last name.

"This is your stepdad's issueand insecurities," a person commented."His jealousy of a dead man seems more concerningthan your loyalty to your father," another wrote