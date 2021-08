DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday

But, you might want to shop early this year because stores are experiencing some shortages.

OHIO'S 3-DAY SALES TAX HOLIDAYIS NOW UNDERWAY!CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE BREAKSDOWN WHAT PURCHASES QUALIFY...AND WHAT DON'T..PLUS HOWSHORTAGES MAY AFFECT YOURSHOPPING...ALL SO YOU DON'TWASTE YOUR MONEY.THIS IS THE WEEKEND OHIOANSGET TO BUY CLOTHI NGAND SCHO OLSUPPLIES TAX FREE!BUT YOU MIGHT WANT TO SHOPEARLY THIS YEA R,BECAUSESTORES ARE EXPERIENCING SOMESHORTAGES..--------------------WEFOUND PARENTSPLANNING A BIG WEEKEND OFSCHOOL SHOPPING ....TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OHIO'S2021 ANNUAL SALES TAXHOLIDAY."No tax this weekend!"HERE AT THETARGET IN OAKLY....ALEYA ARUMAWAS OKINLOG FORWARD TOSNAPPING UP SOME CLOTHING TAXFREE."Thats so amazing, oh mygosh, that is so great for thekids andfami."ly WHAT MAKESTHIS YEAR 'SSHOPPING SODIFFERENT FROM LAST IS THATKIDS ARE BACK IN THE CLASSROOM.THAT MAKESCLOTHING MUCH MORE IMPORTT.ANGOOD NEWS: CLOTHING ISCOVERED BY THE TAX HOLIDAY.-------------"Kids are comingback into school now.

Lastyear they were remot Se.o wehave a big push on appar.elWALMART'S RANDI WOODSAID THEY E ARSTOCKING MOREKIDS CLOTHING THAN USUAL.SO FRIDAY THROUGHSUNDAY.... YOU DON'T HAVETO PAY SALES TAX IN OHIO ONCLOTHING ITEMS 75 DOLLARS ORLESS, D ANSCHOOL SUPPLIESUNR DE20 DOLLARS.UNFORTUNATELY LAPTOPSO DNOTQUALIFY FOR THE TAX BREAK..

..DESPITE REQUESTS FROM THESTATE'S RETAILERS LA STYEAR."We would like to see theamounts per item increas, edadding things like computers,laptops, hand held devices."MEANTIME, WATCHFOR SOME SPORT SHORTAGES.WE WE RREECENTLY IN AWALMART STORE THAT HAD NOCHARACTER BACKPACKS THE DAY WEWERE THERE....WHICH COULD BE BAD NEWS IFYOUR DAUGHTER WAS COUNTING ONTHAT DORABAPACKCK.REMEMBER...WHEN ITCOMES TO CLOTHING, IT DOESN'THAVE TO BE SCHOOL CLOTHING TOGET THE TAX BREAK.

ANDIF YOU LIVE IN INDIANA ORKENTUC KYYOU ARE WELCOME TOSHOP THE SALE TOO, SO YOU DONTWASTE YOUR MONEY.

JOHNMATARESE WCPO 9 NE