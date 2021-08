China Olympic gold medalist Quan Hongchan's home village

Chinese KOL floods to the home village of 14-year-old Olympic gold medalist Quan Hongchan on Aug 4, 2021.

Fourteen-year-old diver Quan, the youngest in China's team to Tokyo Olympic Games, won gold in the women's 10-meter platform on Thursday with an incomparable performance that included three perfect-ten dives.