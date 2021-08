Video of Taliban prisoners freed after Sheberghan falls to the insurgents

The Taliban say they have taken control of the city of Sheberghan in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan.

It is the second regional capital to fall to the militants, after Zaranj in the south-western province of Nimroz fell on Friday.

The Taliban say they have captured a prison in Jawzjan and freed all of the prisoners.

Video on social media shows hundreds of inmates leaving the jail in the city of Sheberghan after the insurgents launched an attack.