Who is Subedar Neeraj Chopra? | Know about the history-making Olympic gold medalist | Oneindia News

Neeraj Chopra hailing from Haryana belonged to a poor household of farmers.

He was a victim of obesity at the age of 11.

Today, he has made history clinching the gold medal in Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

He is also a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.

#NeerajChopra #Tokyo2020 #GoldMedal