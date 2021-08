Neeraj Chopra showered with prizes after golden win at Tokyo Olympics | Oneindia News

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history for India after he won the gold medal for the country.

After his win, prizes have started to pour in for the Indian.

Many state governments have announced cash award for the young player, while many private organizations have announced either cash reward or other prizes for the young champion.

#NeerajChopra #GoldforNeeraj #TokyoOlympics