Neeraj Chopra says Pak javelin thrower took his javelin before the finals| Oneindia News

Neera Chopra, who won gold medal for India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, revealed that Pakistan’s Javelin thrower Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem had walked away with his javelin before the final event.

Chopra revealed about the same in a recent interview.

#NeerajChopra #IndiaGoldmedal #Tokyo2020