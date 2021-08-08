Joe Choong says he as achieved his 'life's dream' by becoming Olympic champion

Joe Choong says he doesn't know how life can get any better after achieving his 'dream' of winning gold in the modern pentathlon in Tokyo.Men's pentathlon has been in the Olympic programme since 1912 but Choong is the first Briton to win an individual medal, while no other country has ever claimed gold in both the men's and women's competitions at the same Games.