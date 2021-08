A local Facebook group donates supplies to teachers

Stay-at-home moms of Southwest Florida are adopting teachers to help them prepare for the new school year.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE FROM10 IN THE MORNING UNTIL TWO INTHE AFTERNOON.STUDENTS AREN’T THE ONLY ONESPREPARING TO RETURN TOSCHOOL.... TEACHERS ARE WORKINGON GETTING THEIR CLASSROOMSREADY BEFORE THE FIRST BELLRINGS... BUT IT’S NOT ALWAYSEASY.

A LOCAL FACEBOOK GROUPCHIPPING IN TO GIVE TEACHERS THESUPPLIES THEY NEED.

FOX 4’SLAURYN MOSS SHOW YOU HOW.SOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHER"A LOT OF THE MONEY DOES COMEOUT OF MY POCKET, ESPECIALLY IFI WANTED TO DO SOMETHING AIT BMORE GRAND."STAND-UP-AT A SCHOOLTEACHE LRSIKE LINDSAY ILIOPOULOSARE PREPARING THEIR CLASSROOMFOR THE START OF A NEW SCHOOLYEAR BUT BUYING ALL THOSESUPPLIES CAN GET EXPENSIVEA STAY AT HOME MOM’S FACEBOOKGROUP CREATED "ADOPT A TEACHER"TO HELP RELIEVE THAT BURDENSOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHER"AS A TEACHER, WE’RE ALWAYSLOOKING FOR HELP BECAUSE IT DOESGET EXPENSIVE."butteSOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHERLINDSAY ILIOPOULOS, KINDERGARTENTEACHER:"YOU KNOW THE THINGS ON THE WISHLIST ARE DEFINITELY THINGS THATI WISHED FOR.

THINGS THAT IF IDON’T HAVE THEM, IT’S NOT A BIGDEAL, BUT IF I DO HAVE THEM;THEY CAN BE A GREAT HELP.

SO,WHEN SOMEONE PURCHASES THOSETHINGS FOR MY CLASSROOM AND MYSTUDENTS, IT CAN MAKE AIG BDIFFERENCE IN THEIR LEARNING."VOILIOPOULOS GOT TAGGED ON THEFACEBOOK POST ABOUT PEOPLEADOPTING TEACHERS.

SHE JOINEDTHE GROUP AND PEOPLE STARTEDDONATINGILIOPOULOS FEELS TOUCHED BY THEGENEROSITY OF COMPLETESTRANGERS.SOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHERLINDSAY ILIOPOULOS, KINDERGARTENTEACHER:"KNOWING THAT SOMEBODY WANTS TOHELP, EVEN THOUGHHE TIR CHILD’SNOT IN MY CLASSROOM THEY MAY NOTKNOW ME PERSONALLY BUT JUSTO TWANT TO HELP EDUCATION AND HELPTHESE STUDENTS MEANS A WHOLE LOTTO ME."VOSHE SAYS REGARDLESS, TEACHERSWILL ALWAYS FIND A WAY TO GOABOVE AND BEYOND FOR THEIRSTUDENTS.SOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHERLINDSAY ILIOPOULOS, KINDERGARTENTEACHER:"LUCKILY, THESE DAYS, WE HAVETHINGS LIKE THE DOLLAR TREE THATCARRIES THIS NGTHAT WE CAN USEFOR OUR CLASSROOM AND TEACHERSALWAYS FIND A WAY TO MAKE IT FORTHEIR FOR THEIR KIDDOS IN THEIRROOM."VOBUT THE HELP ALLOWS HER TO DOEXTRA ACTIVITIES WITH HER KIDS.SHE SAYS THE MONEY FROM THESTATE AND SCHOOL DISTRICT SIMPLYISN’T ENOUGHSOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHERLINDSAY ILIOPOULOS, KINDERGARTENTEAERCH"WE DO GET HELP FROM THEDISTRICT AND FR THEOM STATE.

BUTTHAT MONEY GOES QUICKLY AS WELL;THINGS ARE REALLY EXPENSIVE,ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU ARE BUYINGFROM SCHOOL STORES."VOBUT NO MATTER WHAT, SHE SAYS SHEIS GIVING HER KINDERGARTENERSWHAT THEY NEEDSOT: LINDSAY ILIOPOULOS,KINDERGARTEN TEACHERLINDSAY ILIOPOULOS, KINDERGARNTETEACHER:"I USUALLY DON’T BAT AN EYE; ISPEND WHAT I NEED TO SPEND.

TOGIVE THOSE INCOMINGKINDERGARTENERS WHAT THEY NEEDTO FEEL COMFORTABLE AND SAFE ANDTO LEA