Sino-Russia joint exercise

Footage show the Russian EasternMD representatives finished their preparation for the Zapad/Interaction Russian-Chinese joint exercise with firing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 's wheeled tanks' and combat vehicles' armament on Sundary Aug 8, 2021.

A joint four-day military exercise between the militaries of China and Russia will begin on Monday Aug 9, 2021 at a PLA training base in Ningxia province.

Zapad/Interaction 2021 will see the participation of 10,000 troops, in addition to aircraft, artillery, and armored equipment.

Chinese forces will come from the PLA’s Western Theater Command while Russian troops will participate from its Eastern Military District.

VIDEO COURTESY: RUSSIA MINISTRY OF DEFENSE