2 dead in 2 separate crashes in Greenville County

THANK YOU.DANIEL.TWO LIVES WERE LOST IN TWOSEPARATE CRASHES ON WHITEHORSEROAD THIS MORNING IN GREENVILLECOUNTY ONE HAPPENED NREA WESTMARION ROAD, JUST BEFORE TWOO’CLOCK THIS MORNING.THAT’S NEAR THE WALMART IN THEAREA THE CORONER’S OFFICE.A PICKUP HIT AN SUV THAT WASSTOPPED IN TRAFFIC A PASSENGERIN THE SUV DIED TROOPERS HEAVCHARGED THE PICKUP DRIVEROW N 23YEAR OLD JOHNNY MIGUEL PEREZ HASBEEN CHARGED WITH FELONY DUIWITH DEATH AND LEAVING THE THEOTHER FATAL CSHRA HAPPENED NEARSTANFORD ROAD OFF OF WHITE HORSEROAD AROUND THE SAME TIME.IT INVOLVED A MOTORCYCLETROOPERS.SAY A CAR WAS ATTEMPTING TO TURNLEFT ON STANFORD ROAD WITH AGRNEE LIGHT.THEY SAY THE MOTORCYCLE FAILEDTO YIELD AT THE LIGHT AND WASHITY B THE CAR.THE MOTORCYCLIST WAS NOT WEARINGA HELMET AND DIED AT THE S