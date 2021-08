Parallel Mothers with Penélope Cruz | Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Spanish drama movie Parallel Mothers, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

It stars Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma.

Parallel Mothers Release Date: December 24, 2021 After you watch Parallel Mothers drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!