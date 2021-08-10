Luka Doncic Signs 5-Year $207 Million Extension With Mavericks

Luka Doncic Signs 5-Year $207 Million Extension With Mavericks.

After returning home to Slovenia following an inspiring effort at the Tokyo Olympics.

Doncic has signed the largest supermax rookie extension in NBA history.

Today is a dream come true.

I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks, and appreciate the support of my fans, Luka Doncic, via statement.

NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks took to Twitter to break down the deal.

New Mavericks GM Nico Harrison also recently signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a new longterm deal and brought Reggie Bullock to the team.

Signings for Sterling Brown and Boban Marjanovic are also pending.

Now that Doncic is committed to Dallas, fans are eager to see what kind of team the Mavericks can truly become.

