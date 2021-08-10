Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Files Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew

According to federal court documents filed on August 10, Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual abuse.

In 2019, Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, told the BBC that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends.

...including the Duke of York, while she was still underage.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her at both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's invitation when she was a minor.

Prince Andrew committed sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiff when she was 17 years old.

As such, Prince Andrew is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law.

The damage to Plaintiff has been severe and lasting, Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, via CNN.

The lawsuit accuses Prince Andrew of knowing Giuffre's age and of knowing that she was a sex-trafficking victim.

Court documents state that Giuffre feared disobeying Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew , "due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority.".

The filing of this complaint proves that irrespective of power, privilege or even being a prince, no one is above the law in the United States and all perpetrators of abuse should be held accountable, Sigrid McCawley, attorney for Virginia Giuffre, via CNN.

In January of 2020, former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said that Prince Andrew had not cooperated with attempts to interview him regarding Epstein.

Berman said at the time, "To date Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation."