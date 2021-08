Virginia Giuffre's lawyer on Prince Andrew lawsuit

In his first British television interview, David Boies, the lawyer for Virginia Giuffre tells Channel 4 News that Prince Andrew and his lawyers have stonewalled for five years.

Now - forced by a legal deadline - she is suing the Duke of York for sexual abuse and battery, alleging she was forced to have sex with the Prince by the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Report by Blairm.

