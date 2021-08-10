CDC Adds 7 Locations to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 Travel Risk List

CDC Adds 7 Locations to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 Travel Risk List.

The agency added the new destinations on Aug.

9.

.

They include Thailand, Israel, Iceland.

Aruba, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

France and French Polynesia.

Additionally, the CDC advises anyone who must travel to be fully vaccinated.

.

Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19.

, CDC, via statement.

However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants, CDC, via statement.

According to the CDC, destinations that fall into the "Level 4: COVID-19 very high" category have experienced over 500 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days.

Locations that remain in the "Level 1: COVID-19 low" category include Bermuda, Dominica, Hungary and Poland