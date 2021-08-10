Lewis Pugh takes on ‘most challenging’ swim to highlight climate crisis

Footage courtesy of Lewis Pugh FoundationEndurance swimmer Lewis Pugh plans to undertake what he describes as the coldest swim on Earth to highlight the speed at which the planet is melting.Archive footage shows swims he made in Antarctica in 2017 and 2020.

This time he will swim across the 10-kilometre (six-mile) mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland, in front of the world’s fastest-moving glacier, in near-freezing waters with a wind chill that can plummet temperatures to negative numbers.