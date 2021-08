MDHHS Director: Getting people vaccinated is 'best tool to end this pandemic'

Michigan COVID cases have been rising slightly, with daily cases averaging more than 900.

Growing concerns about the Delta variant have sparked debates on masks, especially for children and teens headed into the new school year.

On 7 UpFront, we spoke with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Dir.

Elizabeth Hertel about the state's plans to address the recent growth in cases and concerns about the virus spreading during the fall and winter months.