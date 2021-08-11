Back to school in the middle of a mask fight

School administrators are ordering students and staff to mask to stop the spread of Covid in Alachua County schools, even though Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis is threatening their pay.
CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports.
The Williamson County School Board voted to extend the district's mask requirement to middle and high school students and staff..
The state's education board will vote on if the education commissioner can mandate masks for all students in Mass. schools.