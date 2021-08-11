Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor step out in style to promote 'Bell Bottom'

Actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie "Bell Bottom" is all set to release in theaters on August 19.
The "Khiladi" Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.
#akshaykumar #vaanikapoor #bellbottom
Actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie "Bell Bottom" is all set to release in theaters on August 19.
The "Khiladi" Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.
#akshaykumar #vaanikapoor #bellbottom
Actress Vaani Kapoor agrees there was nervousness and fear on stepping out of her house amid the pandemic to shoot for her upcoming..
Bell Bottom Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and the entire team launched the trailer of their much awaited..